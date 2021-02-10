Optimists meet, talk park project in Marianna

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on Feb. 2, for the group’s bi-monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order by Vice-President Shellie Hollis who welcomed everyone. After the prayer, pledge to the flag and “Karen’s Encouragement,” the guest speaker was introduced.

Steven Stuart, the current president of the Optimist Club of Marianna was the guest speaker and he gave a most enlightening and entertaining program about that club. He gave a history of the club that began in 1966. He went over grants, projects and encouraged promoting good will between all of the local Optimist Clubs.

A highlight that he discussed was the master plan for the Optimist Park. The City of Marianna has plans for expansion of the park to include indoor basketball and volleyball courts.

Steven also announced plans for the first year of the Christmas Invitational Optimist basketball tournament to be held this year.