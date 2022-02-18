Optimists welcome Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity director

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on February 1, 2022 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for their bi-monthly meeting with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

After prayer, pledge to the flag and announcements, President Gilbertsen introduced the guest speaker, Carmen D. Smith, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, who gave an overview of the work Chipola Habitat is doing to address the need for affordable housing in Jackson and Washington counties.

Smith discussed the organization's Chipola Street development project, a partnership between Chipola Habitat, Auburn University's Rural Studio, and the Chipola College Workforce Development Program. The project, which came about following Hurricane Michael, includes the construction of four homes designed by Rural Studio; work on the homes is being completed with volunteers from Chipola College as part of their construction curriculum. The development addresses both housing inequality and the problems associated with an aging skilled labor workforce.