Optimists welcome Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity director

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on February 1, 2022 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for their bi-monthly meeting with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.
After prayer, pledge to the flag and announcements, President Gilbertsen introduced the guest speaker, Carmen D. Smith, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, who gave an overview of the work Chipola Habitat is doing to address the need for affordable housing in Jackson and Washington counties.
Smith discussed the organization's Chipola Street development project, a partnership between Chipola Habitat, Auburn University's Rural Studio, and the Chipola College Workforce Development Program. The project, which came about following Hurricane Michael, includes the construction of four homes designed by Rural Studio; work on the homes is being completed with volunteers from Chipola College as part of their construction curriculum. The development addresses both housing inequality and the problems associated with an aging skilled labor workforce.
Director Smith also shared that Chipola Habitat is expanding in scope, transforming from a home builder to a community builder. The organization is increasing its investment in those communities that are underserved or blighted and working to expand their pre- and post-homebuyer preparation as a means of creating a more resilient community.
Smith explained that Chipola Habitat has been the recipient of a generous land donation that, combined with property purchased through outside assistance, will allow the organization to build 20 new homes over the next five years — more than double the amount built over the previous five years.
This growth will have an impact on our economy as well, as Chipola Habitat relies on local and regional suppliers for most of the construction materials used in their builds.
In addition to increased construction, Chipola Habitat has also expanded its mortgage product, allowing the organization to serve even more community members.