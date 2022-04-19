Optimists welcome Marianna principal

The Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomed Aaron Day, principal of Marianna High School, to their meeting on April 5.

After telling the members how he fell in love with teaching while on a mission trip in Argentina and his first 19 years in education in Liberty County, he talked about his vision for Marianna High School.

While he will continue to deal with all serious problems (drugs, alcohol, weapons, etc.) swiftly and equitably, he prefers to focus time and energy on identifying and encouraging all of the good behavior he sees.

His goal is to change the atmosphere of the school by highlighting all of the positive things that happen.

One of the changes he’s working toward is bringing dual-enrollment classes back to the high school. Currently, students can take classes at Chipola College; however, for those students who don’t have a car or gas to get back and forth to the college, dual enrollment is not an option. Bringing those courses to the Marianna High School campus will allow more students to benefit from this program.

The Optimist Club of Jackson County, which recently celebrated its 33rd birthday, meets at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on the first and third Tuesday of every month, at noon, and invites optimistic community members to join them.