Optimists welcome new member, standout students

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met May 17 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna for the group’s bi-monthly meeting.

With club President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding, the first order of business was the induction of new member Peggy McCool, who recently retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and is looking forward to being a member of the club.

Several Student of the Month winners were introduced.

The first was Reese Smith, Student of the Month for April. Reese is in the 10th grade at Marianna High school. She was accompanied by her parents, Sonja and Jimmy Smith.

Student of the Month for May is Hallie Nobles. Hallie is in the ninth grade at Marianna High School. She was accompanied by her mother Katrina Nobles.

The Student of the Year is Kirk Sallaway. Kirk is in the eighth grade at Marianna K-8. He was accompanied by his father Jeff Sallaway.

Each student received a certificate, a check and commendation for their outstanding accomplishments and volunteerism in their community and churches.