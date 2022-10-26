Optimists welcome Red Cross volunteers

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Oct. 4 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for the group’s bi-monthly meeting with President Sylvia Stephens presiding.

After announcements and updates the guest speaker for the meeting, Rickie McAplin, was introduced by Vice-President Shellie Hollis.

Rickie and his wife Anna are Red Cross volunteers with the Northwest Florida Chapter of the Red Cross. The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Within the Red Cross they do disaster services, blood drives and home fire campaigns. They also install smoke alarms to anyone that needs one. This is a free service.

For Hurricane Ian the Red Cross has 1500 volunteers on the ground sheltering and feeding victims.

There are currently 800 emergency response vehicles roaming the disaster zone, feeding people and taking them supplies.

For the local chapter they have four volunteers deployed to the disaster site.

The Red Cross needs everyone’s help with donations even $5 or $10 is welcome.