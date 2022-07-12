OSANA offers integrated healthcare

One of the newest businesses in Marianna is OSANA. Dr. Lettica Highsmith opened the clinic to integrate emotional and physical healthcare into wellness solutions for the community.

Dr. Highsmith was born in Marianna and raised by her maternal grandparents on Poplar Springs Road near Jackson Blue Springs. Her grandparents were responsible for ensuring the young girl attended Popular Springs Community Church every week, which has played a role in her professional life.

As a young adult, Dr. Highsmith was attracted to the healthcare profession. She began her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Jackson Hospital in Marianna. At eighteen, her goal was to leave Jackson County for Miami-Dade University. After graduating from ATI Health Institute with a Respiratory Therapy degree, she worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami as a Respiratory Therapist in the pediatric immunology department. HIV and AIDS were becoming known to the public at this time. Dr. Highsmith described this work as “freshly engraved” into her memory. She returned to school to earn her licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN) degrees. Then, Dr. Highsmith earned her Bachelors of Science, Masters of Science, and Doctorate degrees in nursing. As if having every degree in nursing wasn’t enough, Dr. Highsmith is a Professor at National University in California, where she teaches family and psychiatric nurse practitioner programs.

She now lives in Richmond, Texas. Many would find commuting between Texas, California, and Florida exhausting. However, when asked about her schedule and traveling, Dr. Highsmith chuckled and said, “it is fun! I love it! This is my best life!”

According to Dr. Highsmith, “OSANA” means “God saves.” In her Christian-based business, she embraces everyone to share the example of Jesus, who came in love. Dr. Highsmith explained, “as Christians, we draw our strength from Jesus. People who don’t believe draw their strength from themselves, other people, drugs, or alcohol. Since they have that imbalance, they must depend on the world, not their savior.” Dr. Highsmith believes this imbalance is damaging to one’s health. “I think that every person who comes to my practice, who is not a believer, was probably sent my way because I pray for them after they leave.”

Dr. Highsmith is interested in each individual’s total health as a double board-certified family nurse practitioner and a psychiatric nurse practitioner. “Mental health and physical health are together,” she continued. On the first visit to her practice, a full-physical assessment with labs occurs. Then, she gives the patient a health plan to follow.

She explained how her son being diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at age five led her to continue in nursing. She recalled looking at her son and seeing him fading away. When the physician checked his glucose, it was 1100. She remembered the doctor saying, “We’ve got to get this kid to the hospital now,” as the world moved quickly around her younger self. “I’ll never forget that day,” she explained.

Dr. Highsmith’s son continued to have behavioral issues, leading to his diabetes diagnosis and pushing her towards nursing. Quoting scripture throughout the interview, she explained how she had to go through the pain and emotions to understand what was happening. “I always wanted to be a nurse, but the entry exams were very competitive.”

However, her respiratory therapy background came in handy later when she worked as a dialysis nurse. “I became very successful with hemodialysis,” which involves purifying the blood of a person whose kidneys are not working correctly. This is just one example of how unplanned portions of her training and life came together to make up who she is today.

One of the most significant populations Dr. Highsmith cares for is children. Many have autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other emotional problems. She is certified in autism, ADHD, and similar conditions and some of her certifications were issued by Vanderbilt University. In addition, she operates a very successful program in Houston that focuses on behavior modification and school academics. As a result, she explained, “The children come out doing very well for the next school year.”

When she works with children, Dr. Highsmith has a different approach. First, she builds a trusting relationship with the child. Then, she has an after-hours phone number where they can call and text her until 7:30 pm. After about 15-20 minutes of a therapy session with a child, she brings in the parents. “The parents have to have 100% participation,” she points out. Then, the team determines the best way for the family to work on issues. “Why take away the people who need to be brought together. Those people live with that child, and they all have to return home to that environment. So, let’s figure it out in a safe environment here that is a nonjudgmental place so that they can go home and live a great quality life.”

Dr. Highsmith stated, “the biggest mistake the United States of America ever did was allow these smoke shops. That’s what is causing all of these psychosis, hallucinations, and delusions. They are putting something in that vaping juice.” She continued, “it’s not even just the marijuana. It’s hybrids and many different varieties. They have marijuana to make you wake up. They have marijuana to make you sleep.” She compared it to candy, where you can choose your flavor. “You are having children getting addicted to drugs at an alarming rate and a very young age. They are as young as seven or eight years old now.”

Punishment in schools is something Dr. Highsmith encourages. She recalled how Mr. Phillip Clikas kept her in line as a child. “I loved Mrs. Sareta Russ. She was the most influential person in my life. I would get in trouble all the time. But I had to go through that,” Dr. Highsmith enlighted. “For every loss, you have to have a gain, and for every gain, you have to a loss. That’s called life.” But, she continued, “Every person has struggles. Accept where you are. Learn from where you are. Prune and polish yourself. Figure out where did I go wrong. What if there wasn’t a mistake? What if I had nothing to do with it? Embrace and rest.”

“Mental illness has been going on for so long, and I am just so happy to mend the gap and take it back home,” she added. Dr. Highsmith spoke about all the technology and information she had learned. The multiple resources available provide options for ending substance abuse, targeting society as a whole. “It’s ruining our community and affecting all of our children,” she continued explaining how everyone in the community needs to come together to address these issues. “I’m bringing mental health home and want to knock it out of the park!”

Dr. Highsmith loves children but also treats adults. “My youngest patient in Texas is four, and my oldest is 99.” Having never held a job outside of healthcare, she is an autonomous nurse practitioner in Florida. “I’ve been a registered nurse for 29 years, a family nurse practitioner for about eight years, and a psych nurse practitioner for five,” she added.

One concern for many patients is how to pay for healthcare services. Dr. Highsmith takes insurance. However, for those who do not have insurance, she provides a payment plan option. “I truly believe people should not be denied services because they can’t afford them,” she explained. Dr. Highsmith is in town monthly but sees patients Monday through Friday through telehealth. In addition, she has therapists employed to be physically available during regular business hours. However, Dr. Highsmith will manage all medication and treatment plans and ensure everything is smooth sailing.

A proponent of telehealth, Dr. Highsmith has many unique options for her clients. “I do a lot of walk-and-talk therapy. We can visit. We can go to the gym. We can go for a walk in the park and just kind of hang out. I do lunch. I love that. And just kind of relax. It’s non-threatening. We have a really, really, really good interesting time.”

Dr. Highsmith loves medicine and technology. She expressed her thankfulness for bringing her life experiences and therapy to make positive changes in the community.

Dr. Highsmith is married. She has two sons and a daughter. “God is so perfect. You just have to trust him!” Her grandmother, Joyce Ann Freeman, still lives in the community, which is a plus for Dr. Highsmith, who is eager to spend more time with her.

In the future, she would like to coordinate with Jackson Hospital and all the urgent care centers to help intervene in crisis mode. In addition, she would like to slow down the frequency of trips to Emerald Coast Hospital and take care of the mental health needs at home.

Also, in Texas, she works with targeted case management to ensure the patients have their medication and transportation and live in clean conditions. “Because in mental health they need support in the home also to make sure everything is coordinated at home.” She wishes to ensure this type of case management is available in Jackson County.

If you are looking for an integrated approach to wellness, OSANA might be your choice. What a great business to have in Marianna! Osana is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4469 Clinton Street, Suite A. Look for the white building with the brown awning behind Winn-Dixie. Find out more by calling 850-394-4930.