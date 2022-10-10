Owner, in remission from cancer, re-opens Buddy’s

Buddy’s market in Sneads has been an iconic presence on the U.S. Highway 90 landscape for decades. It is usually referred to as Buddy’s fruit stand, but in truth it also carries vegetables, flowers and added-value products like jams, syrups, pepper sauce and more.

Many mothers who shop there now for fresh vegetables to feed their children remember their own toddler days tagging along as their own mothers did the same for them.

But for the past several months they’ve had to just keep driving as they approached the market. That’s because the owner, Wanda Crawford, has been in treatment for a rare cancer, mantle cell lymphoma, for about a year.

But last Thursday, Crawford re-opened the business. She’s in remission now after many months of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant made possible through use of her own body’s stem cells.

She said her decision to keep the stand in play was all about keeping her father’s legacy alive.

Buddy Kirkland first set up shop across the street from the existing stand, selling produce from the back of a bog Cadillac he’d modified to add a truck bed. Wanda was six years old at the time and started working with customers almost immediately back then. She learned to count, learned the fine art of customer connection, and learned the basics of business in that role and through the growing responsibilities he and her mother, Doris (now Doris Parker), entrusted her with over the years in the family business.

Her father died in 2019, but she wouldn’t let her dad’s business perish. Too much of their history and her key memories of him are tied up in the place.

The stand is open nowadays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The days are the same but the hours are a bit shorter than before-she used to open up at 8 a.m., but she decided to give herself a break as she continues to deal with life in remission from a life-threatening illness.

She says she’ll keep it open as long as she can. With the help and support of her mother and other loved ones, she’s hoping that will mean it’s thriving for many years to come.