'Paint and Pasta' to benefit Compass Lake in the Hills fire team

And Katie Hughes, artist and owner of Eye Catchers Artworks in Enterprise, Alabama, is putting on the painting party. She regularly works this entire region, taking in south Alabama, south Georgia and north Florida, and she stays pretty busy.

Garcia has been an enthused participant in Hughes’ instructional art party events in the past and simply asked Hughes during a break one night at if she ever did charitable events. She does, and agreed to help in this case. Garcia is buying the art supplies that will be needed but Hughes giving her time and expertise to the cause.

She said she feels fortunate to be her own boss doing what she loves in a thriving business and that she needs to give something back in this way. She said the event is most suited to beginning painters.

Folklore Brewing and Meadery in Dothan is participating, too. They’re providing most of the spirits and a buddy of Garcia’s is also throwing in a case of wine.

It’s the fire department’s first year without full and assured funding through the Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) system that had funded the unit since its inception but which is now sidelined.