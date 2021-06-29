'Paint and Pasta' to benefit Compass Lake in the Hills fire team

Nurse Katherine Carter Garcia and husband Rick have bought some property near the Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Department’s headquarters. They plan to build a house there but she’s not waiting until that structure is done before she helps the volunteer fire team that will be her neighbor.
She’s drawn together some friends to put on “Paint and Pasta” night in the fire department’s base of operations, 5-9 p.m. on July 15. There’s also a complimentary wine station open 5-7:30 p.m. at the event. Make sure to bring an ID showing you’re at least 21 if you plan to imbibe.
Tickets to the dinner/wine and painting party are $45 each. There were 45 spots available originally, but Garcia had sold 26 of those tickets by Monday morning. The fire department operates from 3085 Nortek Boulevard, Alford.
“I’ve always loved Compass Lake and I want to be part of the community,” Garcia said. “The fundraisers that were happening before the pandemic, like the pancake breakfast that the men’s club was doing out there, those had to cease for a while, so I just thought something like this might be good now that the restrictions are lifting, when we can start doing things again.”
Arty Penello, owner of Penello’s Italian Restaurant and member of the Compass Lake in the Hills community, is cooking for the event. He’s donating his labor and everything that goes into the spaghetti-and-meatballs dinner.
And Katie Hughes, artist and owner of Eye Catchers Artworks in Enterprise, Alabama, is putting on the painting party. She regularly works this entire region, taking in south Alabama, south Georgia and north Florida, and she stays pretty busy.
Garcia has been an enthused participant in Hughes’ instructional art party events in the past and simply asked Hughes during a break one night at if she ever did charitable events. She does, and agreed to help in this case. Garcia is buying the art supplies that will be needed but Hughes giving her time and expertise to the cause.
She said she feels fortunate to be her own boss doing what she loves in a thriving business and that she needs to give something back in this way. She said the event is most suited to beginning painters.
Folklore Brewing and Meadery in Dothan is participating, too. They’re providing most of the spirits and a buddy of Garcia’s is also throwing in a case of wine.
It’s the fire department’s first year without full and assured funding through the Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) system that had funded the unit since its inception but which is now sidelined.
Volunteer Fire Chief Penny Tillotson said the upcoming fundraiser is a ray of sunshine in the effort to keep going without that resource and that she’s grateful this and other events that are being planned by community members to help.