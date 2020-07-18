Pam Long Bimberg running for Jackson County School Board District 3

Pam Long Bimberg is honored to announce her candidacy for Jackson County School Board District 3.
A sixth-generation Jackson Countian, Mrs. Bimberg lives in the Greenfield subdivision in Marianna and is married to military veteran, Brian Bimberg. They have four children: Anthon Long, Isaiah Long, Tre’ Locke and bonus son, Carlton Stephenson.
Three of her children graduated from Marianna High School: Isaiah just this year. Tre’ is a rising eighth-grader, attending the new Marianna K-8 school this fall. She and her family have experienced regular, accelerated, special education and gifted/talented Jackson County education first hand at five JCSD schools.
Bimberg was born to Clyde Locke Sr. and the late Elousie Lipford Locke in Marianna and lived on a small farm in Bascom until she finished kindergarten at Malone School in Jackson County, where she didn’t like those naps, but loved her small school.
Her parents moved for work, returning here winters, when they could. Bimberg has fond memories of visiting her grandmother and going to Mr. Mathis’s store in Daffin Bottom buying penny candy in the glass case and a cold Coca-Cola with peanuts. Mr. Mathis always had a smile on his face and looked forward to seeing Ms. Lipford’s grandchildren.
During those winter visits Bimberg’s mother started purchasing rental properties as a retirement investment and a way to come back home. And, during Bimberg’s latter years in school, she attended part years at Marianna High School. Bimberg’s favorite teacher was her agriculture teacher, Mr. Nobles, who inspired her to join FFA. Mr. Nobles accepted her different accent, dress, and treated all students the same (“We all thought we were his favorite.”). She is inspired by that openness to differences.
She is a member of Jackson County NAACP, a graduate of Partners in Policymaking as well as participating in statewide advocacy initiative alongside many other parents who work towards effective and appropriate instruction for all students, an advocate for teachers and students and volunteers in multiple capacities.
Bimberg says, “It’s time good teachers are nurtured, that the almost $1 million recently appropriated by Florida legislature and whatever else we can find in the budget be prioritized to teacher pay and health care coverage, and that they have sufficient support staff so they spend their time teaching.
“It’s time we fund research-proven educational interventions and services. It’s time that every student graduates with knowledge and skills for an independent life. It’s time that our school board, administration and staff make data-driven decisions, not friendship or personality ones. It’s time we have transparency so that all stakeholders can participate in decision-making and challenge with new ideas, without fear of retaliation.”
Bimberg has long advocated for mental health counseling, restorative justice, and trauma-informed instruction (especially after Michael) — all researched-based interventions to help shut down the school-to-prison pipeline, remove obstacles to student learning, and keep our schools safe.
Bimberg believes a transparent government is one the community can trust. She says, “We should not be afraid that the citizens we serve want information about and to have their voices heard in school board and administration decisions. And neither should we discourage input that could make our school board/administration decisions better. We should make time and use technology so that we get all the input our constituents think we need to hear and feel they can input without retaliation.”
Bimberg says she will practice and promote transparency at all board meetings and board workshops and in public records availability. Bimberg does not understand why there is no link on the first page of Jackson County School Board website for parents to find board policies now, and why the form to report bullying (among others) isn’t easily downloadable.
We can do better for our students, and for our teachers, and make our community and schools better. It’s time.
I humbly ask for your vote on Aug. 18, so we can do better for our students, and for our teachers, and make our community and schools better. It’s time.
Vote Pam Long Bimberg for Jackson County School Board District 3. It’s time, Jackson County!
Request a mail-in ballot at Jackson County Supervisor of Elections, or call them at 850-482-9652.
