 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement sing to feature hymns and four-part harmony
0 Comments

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement sing to feature hymns and four-part harmony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sing to feature hymns and four-part harmony

This photo was taken at a previous four-part harmony sing at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Clubhouse.

 SPRING SOUTHWELL, PROVIDED

An old-fashioned-hymn sing featuring four-part sing-alongs will be held at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m.

It will take place in the clubhouse there, at 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Road.

All singers are welcome to participate. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Local

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 1-3:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert