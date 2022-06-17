Parks draw visitors, despite the heat

Even the extreme heat of recent days in Jackson County couldn’t keep some fishing enthusiasts indoors with their air conditioners running full blast.

At Sneads Park off Legion Road in Sneads late Wednesday afternoon, for example, a lone fisherman from Panama City stood on the wooden deck and tried his luck with a fly rod. Between finessed casts, he also kept an eye on the alligator he saw cruising Lake Seminole near his fishing spot.

Not far away in the same park, an Altha man and his aunt, who lives in Georgia, were fishing together from chairs in a shady spot on the lake’s grassy bank.

Some in the park that day weren’t fishing, but spending quality family time chatting under a small pavilion near the playground, where their youngest member had some fun on a tire swing.

Temperatures are keeping many inside though, and that’s likely to remain true through this weekend and beyond.

Saturday highs are expected to tip 101, although some expected morning rain could help briefly delay the worst of the heat. The Sunday high is expected to hover around 97, and Monday’s is forecast at 95, with no rain in the forecast those two days. Nighttime temps weren’t expected to get below 71 for the period.

Caution is advised.