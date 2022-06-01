Parks, libraries launch Real Florida Reader Program

This summer, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida State Parks and its partners will advance outdoor access for all Floridians through the Real Florida Reader Program.

Through a partnership among the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services, public libraries across the state and DEP, library patrons can check out a Real Florida Reader pass at their local public library for free admission to one of more than 170 participating state parks.

“A visit to one of Florida’s state parks goes hand-in-hand with a visit to the library,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “We welcome all Floridians to read about our state’s diverse environment and culture and then get outside and experience these natural wonders firsthand.”

The 2022 library summer reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Library patrons are encouraged to check out books about Florida’s wildlife and natural resources and then explore the award-winning state parks to experience these resources firsthand.

“We are proud to partner with Florida State Parks to offer park passes in Florida’s public libraries,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Florida has a rich historical and cultural heritage. The Real Florida Reader initiative provides the perfect opportunity for Floridians to get outside this summer to explore Florida’s natural treasures.”

Floridians can use their public library card to check out a Real Florida Reader day pass, which provides free admission to state parks for up to eight people in a vehicle (excluding Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park). The promotion runs through Sept. 12.

Floridians without a library card can sign up at their local library to take part in the program.

Learn more about the Real Florida Reader Program at www.floridastateparks.org/RealFloridaReader.