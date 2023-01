The local Partners for Pets (P4P) organization will have its annual meeting on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Marianna Woman’s Club clubhouse at 2902 Caledonia St.

Expect information about P4P achievements and goals, get updates on the new shelter project and more.

For more information call 850-482-4570 or email partnersforpetsmarianna@gmail.com. Refreshments will be served.