Partners for Pets rep speaks with Optimist Club of Jackson County

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on May 3 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna for the group’s bi-monthly meeting, with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

The first order of business was the election of new members. Elected were President Sylvia Stephens, Secretary-Treasurer Lisa Gilbertsen and three new board members: Selena Cornelius, Debbie Solomon and Marie Warden.

President Gilbertsen introduced member and Optimist Foundation Representative Karen Watson, who talked about the duties of the Foundation, which include scholarships, helping when there is a disaster with such things as buying clothes for children who are in need and grants for projects of clubs.

The guest speaker, Judy Peterson, gave the program for the club. Judy is vice-president and bookkeeper for the local Partners for Pets. They are located at 4011 Maintenance Drive, Marianna, but they are working on a new home at 2810 Panhandle Road, Marianna. Partners for Pets was founded in 1996 by Phil Rotolo. Their mission is “To provide these precious cats and dogs with a safe, temporary home where they will be loved and kept healthy until they find their forever home.” She reminded us of plans for the 4th Annual Petoberfest event in October. A real success story was shared about a sweet dog named Otis who had been with them for 823 days – that’s 2 years and 3 months. He was adopted about 10 days ago by Curtis – a match made in heaven. They immediately bonded when they met.

Funds are always needed to keep the shelter open and running. Some ways the public can help is there is an Apparel Fundraiser, Partners for Pets Fundraiser on Facebook. If you shop Amazon, log in at Smile.Amazon.com. Same prices, you choose your charity (P4P) and the retailer donates 0.5% of your eligible purchases to P4P. You can become a member for $25 per year. You can become a monthly donor through their website www.partnersforpetsmarianna.com. Volunteers are always welcome. You can volunteer at the shelter and volunteer with the move to the new facility (drywall, paint, flooring etc.) or donate to the building fund. And you can always sponsor and attend events.