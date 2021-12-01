 Skip to main content
Pastor appreciation Dec. 5 at Prayer Temple
Pastor appreciation Dec. 5 at Prayer Temple

Pastor Appreciation at Prayer Temple

Sharon and John McMillion

The Prayer Temple congregation invites all to attend the 21st annual appreciation service for Pastor John McMillion, a celebration which is in conjunction with McMillion’s 65th birthday.

The service will be held at the church on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., with refreshments to follow. It is located at 3341 Plantation Circle, Marianna.

The theme of the event is “Pastors Preach the Gospel in Power and the Holy Ghost, inspired by 1st Thessalonians 1:5. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Paul Daniels of Sneads.

For more information call Sharon McMillion at 850-272-5664 or Shelia Mann at 850-569-5565.

