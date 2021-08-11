Pate earns ICG Certified County Commissioner Designation

The Institute for County Government (ICG) presented Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate with the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation following completion of a comprehensive study program developed by the Institute. Commissioner Pate received the designation with 48 other county commissioners during an awards ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida.

The CCC designation is not required in order to serve as a county commissioner in Florida. However, county commissioners may voluntarily enroll in the program to learn additional information and foster skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official. Since the inception of the program, a total of 537 Florida commissioners have received the CCC designation.

“The program provides fundamental information to effectively serve as a county commissioner. With an all-encompassing supply of topics, commissioners are able to explore the intricacies of county government and gain valuable assets to enhance their public service every day,” said Institute for County Government’s Executive Director, Eric Poole. “Participants in the program go above and beyond, and their commitment continues to produce exceptional service for Florida’s counties.”