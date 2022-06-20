Patriotic events continue in Jackson County

Local Memorial Day celebrations included the traditional holiday ceremony on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse, with several veterans attending. Another big American holiday is on the horizon as July 4th approaches.

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host an Independence Day party culminating in a fireworks display on July 3 at the MERE Complex. The event begins at 5 p.m. with live entertainment starting around 5:30 p.m, with local acts opening for the headline entertainers, Andy Griggs and Brian White. The headliners kick off their shows around 7 p.m.