 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peacock presented with FAC Presidential Advocacy Award
0 Comments

Peacock presented with FAC Presidential Advocacy Award

Commissioner recognized for outstanding service during 2021 Legislative Session

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) presented Jackson County James Peacock with the Presidential Advocacy Award for his work during the 2021 Legislative Session at its recent Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida.

The FAC Presidential Advocacy Award recognizes county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2021 session to advance counties’ legislative agenda and preserve home rule.

“Every day, our Commissioners work hard to tackle complex challenges and respond to the unique needs of their local area,” said FAC President and Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay. “Their consistent drive and dedication for their constituents is the reason we’re able to sustain our communities, and those that take the extra mile to advance the counties’ legislative agenda play a leading role in improving quality of life for all Floridians.”

For more than 85 years, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that government closest to the people governs best. The Florida Association of Counties helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 3-6:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 31-Aug. 2:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert