 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peanut boil set for Voter Registration Day in Jackson County
0 Comments

Peanut boil set for Voter Registration Day in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Batches of the earliest-harvested peanuts from this year’s crop in Jackson County are being scooped up by Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway for her inaugural community peanut boil in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at Madison Street Park in downtown Marianna.

Her office staff will be there to help Jackson County residents with election matters, such as voter registration, updating voter records, questions about becoming a candidate, and information on Florida’s newest election laws.

Carol Dunaway

Dunaway

 JCSOE OFFICE PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert