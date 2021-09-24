Peanut boil set for Voter Registration Day in Jackson County

Batches of the earliest-harvested peanuts from this year’s crop in Jackson County are being scooped up by Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway for her inaugural community peanut boil in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at Madison Street Park in downtown Marianna.

Her office staff will be there to help Jackson County residents with election matters, such as voter registration, updating voter records, questions about becoming a candidate, and information on Florida’s newest election laws.