Peanut Butter Challenge is on

The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual collection for local food pantries and is hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Launched in the Florida Panhandle counties in 2012, it spread statewide a few years later.

This year, all the local donations gathered will be given to the Jackson County Backpacks for Kids project. Gail Hill, a key organizer of the Backpacks program, said that roughly 3,000 jars would be enough to provide one jar a month to every child in the Backpacks program — 245 are enrolled now and Hill anticipates that another 50 or so will be signed up before the end of this calendar year.

The peanut butter is especially important to the program this year, she said, as a key food-providing resource has experienced a reduction in what it can contribute. The protein-rich product will help take the place of some other things that will be in shorter supply.

Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to Jackson County Extension office, located at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, through Oct. 31. Follow along on social media, as well, at https://www.facebook.com/UFJacksonCoFL.

Other Jackson County collection sites include:

Dollar General Store, 3399 Old US Rd, Marianna

Grocery Outlet, 4230 Lafayette St, Marianna

Winn Dixie, 4478 Market St, Marianna

McCoy’s Outdoors, 2823 Jefferson St, Marianna

JAGS, 2820 Hwy 71, Marianna

Campbellton Farm Center, 5255 Hwy 231, Campbellton

Greenwood Supermarket, 4185 Bryan St, Greenwood

McDaniel’s Piggly Wiggly, 8166 US Hwy 90, Sneads

Coordinated by UF/IFAS Extension faculty, staff and volunteers, the competition among counties – for bragging rights only – was conceived as a way to feed hungry families ahead of the holidays in addition to promoting a Florida-grown crop.

The peanut, which is produced mainly throughout the northern regions of the state, contributed $119 million to the state economy in 2019, according to the Florida Agricultural Statistics Service.

Peanut butter is an ever-popular item in food pantries for its nutrient density and shelf stability. The project took on new significance in 2020 as it spread statewide for the first time and at a time when demand for food bank assistance had increased as an economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest numbers from the United States Department of Agriculture show food insecurity affected roughly one in 10 Floridians in 2020.

In addition to the community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

In the 2020 Peanut Butter Challenge, the first year the event was conducted statewide, participating UF/IFAS Extension county offices received over 27,000 total pounds of peanut butter. Last year’s totals saw an increase by two-thirds, with over 45,000 pounds collected and with FAMU Cooperative Extension having joined in its first Challenge.

“This program grows each year through grassroots community support and simple word of mouth,” said Libbie Johnson, agricultural agent for UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County and co-organizer of the Challenge since its inception. “I love that we had our partners at FAMU join in the friendly competition last year. It’s such a great way to highlight not only the importance of the crop to our agriculture industry, but also the nutritional value peanuts can offer our neighbors who are food-insecure.”

To join or partner with Jackson County’s collection this year, call 850-482-9620. More information about the Peanut Butter Challenge can be found at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.

