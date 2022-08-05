Peanut Field Day is Aug. 11 in Jackson County

The annual Peanut Field Day in Jackson County is set for Thursday, Aug. 11 at the North Florida Research and Education Center at 3925 Highway 71. It is seven miles north of Marianna and one mile south of Greenwood.

A program of the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Services (UF/IFAS), it begins with registration at 7:45 a.m., and field tours begin at 8:40 a.m.

Tour topics include disease control, new varieties, pesticide application, growth regulators and weed control. CEUs (Including Core) will be available at registration. A sponsored lunch begins at noon.

Peanut Field Day is important to growers for a number of reasons.

Attending gives them an opportunity to earn some of the continuing education units they’re required to have before they can even buy some of the chemicals they need to apply to their crops for pest control, for instance.

They also get to visit fields where the latest peanut varieties are growing in trials, so they can see how those are faring against stressors, like common peanut diseases, pests and climate challenges.

And the day gives them one more advantage. It’s a benefit that doesn’t show up on the agenda but which might be the most valuable thing of all: The chance to share ideas and experiences with each other. They’ll have plenty of opportunities to chat: During the catfish lunch they’ll share to end the day; while they’re riding together on a tram from field to field; while they’re waiting for each expert to begin his or her talk in those fields; and while they’re on the ground taking a look at the trial crops.

Jackson County Extension Director Doug Mayo said growers are always keyed in on certain critical matters.

Learning more about the new varieties is one of those.

Their observations on field day could help them when it’s time to decide which to plant in the future. It typically takes a decade to fully develop a new variety, Mayo said, and years of trials can follow. Taking a chance on a newly-emerged variety is a serious commitment of resources and field day can provide the growers valuable information as they consider changes or addition to their own line-up.

“For the most part the advantages are being able to look at the (varieties’) ability to resist the stressors that they all face, what their yield potentials are, and whether the variety has some characteristics that can offer them some input savings. Prices are higher and climbing for everything they buy, from fuel to fertilizer. They’ll be listening for all the ideas they can get for savings. Prices for supplies are inflated considerably more than the prices they’re receiving for what they grow.”

Mayo expects the day of interaction with each other will yield some good results.

“When growers can come together to talk shop about farming, when all these small independent businesses that are scattered all around this county can get out of their fields for a rare day to compare notes, it’s a big day to share, as well as to hear what the specialists present,” he said.