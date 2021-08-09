 Skip to main content
Peanut Field Day is Aug. 19
Peanut Field Day is Aug. 19

The annual Peanut Field Day in Jackson County will be held at the Marianna North Florida Research and Education Center (NFREC) on Thursday, Aug. 19, starting with registration at 7:45 a.m. and ending with a sponsored lunch onsite.

Registration and sign in for Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credit, if sought, begin at 7:45 a.m., with field tours starting promptly at 8:40 a.m.

Tour groups will rotate through six field stops. Topics to be addressed include weed and disease management, precision agriculture, and variety updates.

This event has been approved for Florida pesticide CEUs (up to three), Georgia pesticide CEUs, and Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) CEUs.

