Peanut harvest hopes high in Jackson County

Pretty soon, Jackson County peanut growers hope to be sending thousands of pounds of peanuts to market. Just getting into their harvest time, they’ve been frustrated lately by too much rain at a critical time: Sometimes their equipment can’t get into the rain-saturated fields to gather their crops.

But Florida Peanut Producers Association Executive Director Ken Barton said mid-week that forecasts suggest more favorable conditions were on the way with rain chances decreasing.

Too much rain at the wrong time can cause another problem, too: It can prevent the peanut vines from producing the fullest mature crop that they could achieve. Barton said that has happened in some fields but that it’s not widespread.

And that’s especially good news in a year when the projected selling price, $500 a ton, is higher that it has been in four or five years.

Hopes are high that this will be at least an average year for local producers. Most peanut farmers here are expected yields of roughly 4,100 pounds per acre right now, comparable to average years in the past, Barton said.

There are 34,000 acres planted in peanuts this year in Jackson County, on par with the average amount usually devoted to that crop.

“We’re very optimistic that we have a good crop in the field,” Barton said.