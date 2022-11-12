Pecan Fun Run is morning of Pecan Festival

The Northeast Jackson County Optimist Club has set the date for its 15th annual Pecan Fun Run/Walk for Saturday, Nov. 19, just ahead of the Malone Pecan Festival that day.

The Optimist Pecan Fun Run is a 5K run/walk that travels through downtown Malone and scenic streets around town. Walkers are encouraged to come out and participate as an individual or in a group of friends.

Although the official pre-registration period close Friday, Nov. 11, you can still register before race day by completing a registration form found on the town of Malone’s Facebook page. Take a picture of it and text it to 850-557-8637. For more information, you can call that number as well. The registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for students of high school age or younger.

“And onsite registration is also available on race day. That begins at 6:4 a.m. and continue through 7:20 a.m. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. It starts and ends at Johnny Williams Memorial Park, located at 5472 11th Street in Malone.

For more information, call Liz Jackson at 850-557-8637.

All the proceeds from this event go to projects for youth and children in Jackson County, including Christmas for Needy Children, the Optimist Oratorical and Essay Competitions, the Optimist Student of Month and Student of the Year projects, the Optimist Sports Banquet and the Optimist “Bringing Out the Best in Kids Scholarships.”