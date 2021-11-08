 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed on CR 167
Pedestrian struck, killed on CR 167

  • Updated
A 65-year-old Marianna man died Sunday after being struck by an SUV as he walked eastbound, crossing Jackson County Road 167, just inside the southbound lane near the center line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The left front of the SUV struck the pedestrian, who then came to final rest on the east shoulder of the road. The SUV came to rest on the west shoulder, facing south.

The incident occurred around 5:19 p.m., just north of Athens Court in Jackson County.

No injuries were listed for the driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Alford man.

