Penello’s Italian Cuisine: Family-owned business builds partnerships

A little over a year ago Penello’s Italian Cuisine opened on Lafayette Street in Marianna. The opening had been delayed about eight months due to the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Shortly after opening their doors, the owners felt the effects of the pandemic. However, Arty and Paula Penello have continued to provide their delicious cuisine at affordable prices for locals and those visiting from all over the country.

Since the grand opening, the couple has made some modifications. According to Arty, the business lowered their prices to make their epicurean delights affordable for everyone. Then, the owners transformed their menu. A recently added best seller is their New York Strip served with wild mushroom ravioli, demi-glace and seasonal vegetable. Another gourmet choice is the Panello’s eight-inch pan pizza. As much as possible, the owners buy locally, purchasing vegetables from local farmers, meats from Stones Chipley Packing, and ice cream from Southern Craft Creamery. Also, the owners enhanced their seating arrangements to allow for social distancing. Finally, days and hours of operation were improved.