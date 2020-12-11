Penello’s Italian Cuisine: Family-owned business builds partnerships

A little over a year ago Penello’s Italian Cuisine opened on Lafayette Street in Marianna. The opening had been delayed about eight months due to the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Shortly after opening their doors, the owners felt the effects of the pandemic. However, Arty and Paula Penello have continued to provide their delicious cuisine at affordable prices for locals and those visiting from all over the country.
Since the grand opening, the couple has made some modifications. According to Arty, the business lowered their prices to make their epicurean delights affordable for everyone. Then, the owners transformed their menu. A recently added best seller is their New York Strip served with wild mushroom ravioli, demi-glace and seasonal vegetable. Another gourmet choice is the Panello’s eight-inch pan pizza. As much as possible, the owners buy locally, purchasing vegetables from local farmers, meats from Stones Chipley Packing, and ice cream from Southern Craft Creamery. Also, the owners enhanced their seating arrangements to allow for social distancing. Finally, days and hours of operation were improved.
On Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19, Penello’s Italian Cuisine is providing two nights of family-holiday entertainment. A full-stage show of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be conveyed via a 75-inch television set for an hour-and-a-half show. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra features a neoclassical-metal symphony orchestra with a chorus and unbelievable stage presence. In past shows the violinists performed dances while playing their stringed instruments. The orchestra will deliver Christian-Christmas tunes. According to Arty Penello, “to reserve your table of choice,” a $20 deposit is required. “The $20 is taken off your dinner bill,” he continued. The owners suggest tables of four and six. They also recommend guests arrive early at 6 p.m., relax, enjoy their dinner and stay for the entertainment. The show begins at 8 p.m. During the concert, desserts and drinks will be available.
“Walk-ins are welcome until the tables are filled,” Arty added.
“This is the last dinner service until January to allow our staff the opportunity to spend time with their families and friends safely,” Arty explained. However, catering will continue through Dec. 29.
The restaurant will also have a presence at Madison Street Park for the 15th anniversary of the Reagan Jam Session, 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 26. While not a concert, it’s an opportunity for local musicians to perform. There will be 20 events and Penello’s Italian Cuisine will be providing food and beverages.
Penello’s Italian Cuisine is at 4217 Lafayette Street in Marianna. The restaurant is open for lunch, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and for dinner, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To make a reservation, place an order or request catering, call 850-526-5200. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
