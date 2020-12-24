Pets and their people share holidays

Humans aren’t the only ones showing their holiday spirit as Christmas Day nears. They’re helping their four-legged friends celebrate the season, as well.

Alice Powers, for instance, dug through her pet’s closet to make sure that her little dog, FiFi Louise, was decked out for the occasion with a holiday blanket to line her bright red carriage as the two took a stroll on a brisk mid-morning this week.

Powers adopted her 12-year-old peekapoo six years ago. Although the pairing was a rescue for the animal, Powers said the pairing was something of a rescue for her, too.

“I needed her,” Powers said, explaining that the 14-year-old dog that had belonged to her and her late husband had died not long before FiFi came into her life.

“I was a little apprehensive about taking her because (the breed) is known to sometimes be yappy. But she has been a wonderful, calm and quiet little companion to me. I love her.”

Soon after Christmas, Powers might have to rummage around and find a noisemaker for FiFi: They’ll be ringing in the new year together, too.