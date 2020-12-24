 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets and their people share holidays
0 comments
SIGHTS OF THE SEASON

Pets and their people share holidays

  • 0
Pets and their people share holidays

Alice Powers and her dog, FiFi Louise, get ready to finish their morning stroll on a brisk Monday.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Humans aren’t the only ones showing their holiday spirit as Christmas Day nears. They’re helping their four-legged friends celebrate the season, as well.

Alice Powers, for instance, dug through her pet’s closet to make sure that her little dog, FiFi Louise, was decked out for the occasion with a holiday blanket to line her bright red carriage as the two took a stroll on a brisk mid-morning this week.

Powers adopted her 12-year-old peekapoo six years ago. Although the pairing was a rescue for the animal, Powers said the pairing was something of a rescue for her, too.

“I needed her,” Powers said, explaining that the 14-year-old dog that had belonged to her and her late husband had died not long before FiFi came into her life.

“I was a little apprehensive about taking her because (the breed) is known to sometimes be yappy. But she has been a wonderful, calm and quiet little companion to me. I love her.”

Soon after Christmas, Powers might have to rummage around and find a noisemaker for FiFi: They’ll be ringing in the new year together, too.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford
Local

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford

  • Updated

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert