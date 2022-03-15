Pfortes sell dealership to Key

Bob Pforte and his partner, son John Pforte, have sold their Bob Pforte Motors auto dealership.

The Marianna business changed hands Tuesday, becoming Key Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Marianna. The Key automotive dealership is fairly new to Florida but expanding its footprint in the state, with one already established in Gainesville and one in Perry.

Bob Pforte says he is by no means retiring. “I’ve got plenty to do,” he said Tuesday. “I’m still in the real estate business and everything else, so I’m not going anywhere.”

He said Key plans a ribbon cutting with more information to follow as the date for that event is set.

The elder Pforte grew up in New York and was in the Navy as a young man. Stationed in Pensacola when he mustered out at the age of 27, he came to work for Cowart Motor Company in 1965 as a used car manager. He established his own dealership here in the early 1970s. His son started working alongside him as a young teenager before eventually becoming his dad’s business partner.