Phi Theta Kappa welcomes new members

The Chipola College Nu Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently inducted new members in the academic honor society.
PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
Bailey Rich is president of the Chipola Nu Chi Chapter. New members include: Amanda Applewhite, Riley Arunakul, Madeline Barfoot, Amber Baxley, Marissa Baxter, Caroline Bishop, Kynley Braxton, Destiini Brown, Hannah Brown, Chloe Bruner, Richard Brunner, Julie Burge, Hannah Byram, Caroline Carson, Kristen Chambliss, Stephanie Culbreath, Jonathan Day, Shawn Dees, Meghan Deese, Murphy Doelman, Nathanael Douceur, Madison Ealum, Keshia Edenfield, Hannah Faircloth, Victor Fisher, Bryan Garcia, Chelsea Gardner, Peyton Gay, Ronak Gocool, Sydnee Goodson, Jewell Griffin, Kaylin Griffin, Kevin Gutierrez, Maggi Harris, Jameila Hogan, Destiney Holland, Isabelle Holloway, Savanah Hougland, Joshua Howell, Sadie Hudson, Nathaniel Huskey, Ashtyn Jeter, Andrew Kelley, Clark Kelley, Alexandra Kellner, Stepfane Kent, Payton Kirkland, Natalie Kopicova, Makayla Kopinski, Kacy Lawson, Braden Layne, Mikayla Lewin, Tammie Lijbers, Gracie Lisenby, Ashley Locklear, Paul Mathews, Lat Mayen, Elijah Mayo, Jessica McCardle, Paige McKinnie, Naheem Mcleod, Colton Mercer, Kendall Mitchell, Bethany Mixon, Alexander Monteagudo, Lissa Moreland, Allison Myers, Jordan Newman, Charlie Nichols, Hayden Nichols, Ifunanya Nwachukwa, Ella Page, Hannah Patton, Felix Preston, Howard Purvee, Jr., Megan Ratliff, Brandi Register, Amy Roberts, Jozsef Rohrbacher, Mbaya Sembene, Zoe Shafer, Wendy Sheffield, Bethany Shelley, Amanda Shields, James Shores, Sarah Shuler, John Simpson, Michael Sims, Natalie Sims, Caeli Sloat, Jonathan Smith, MacKenzie Smith, Denise Spracklen, Derick Stager, Hannah Stephens, Vanessa Stephens, Nicholas Steverson, Jaqueline Stewart, Jessica Thomas, Cassidy Trammell, Diamond Vann, Isabella Watford, Tammy Watson, Jacob Weaver, James Weber, Morgan Welch, Cierra White, Ally Williams, Ashtin Williams, Imani Williams, Ava Worthy, Karen Wyrick, April Yates, Anslie Yoder and Joshua Yongue.
PTK is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.
