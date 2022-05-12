Pilot Club of Marianna announces annual birthday/anniversary calendar sale

Members of the Pilot Club of Marianna are taking orders for the 2023 Community Birthday/Anniversary Calendar until June 15.

Proceeds from the calendar fundraiser help support the Pilot Club’s many projects including a nursing scholarship at Chipola College, support of the Jackson County Backpack for Kids food program, JCARC, Meals on Wheels, the Autism Resource Center and CACL School.

Calendar prices are $3.50 each and each listing is 50 cents. The listings are published in the Jackson County Floridan and the Jackson County Times, and are broadcast on WJAQ/WTOT and WTYS.

To place an order for a calendar, or have a birthday, anniversary, or memorial date listed on the calendar, contact any Pilot Club member or call Denise Raits at 850-482-6722 or Gail Hill at 850-557-0501.

For more information about the Pilot Club service organization, call the above numbers. New members welcome.