 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pilot Club of Marianna announces annual birthday/anniversary calendar sale

Deadline to order is June 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Pilot Club of Marianna announces annual birthday/anniversary calendar sale

Pilot Club members Melissa Forehand and Rochelle Wagner look over the Pilot Club Community Birthday/Anniversary Calendar in preparation for the group’s annual calendar sale. To order, call Denise Raits, 850-482-6722, through June 15.

 PILOT CLUB, PROVIDED

Members of the Pilot Club of Marianna are taking orders for the 2023 Community Birthday/Anniversary Calendar until June 15.

Proceeds from the calendar fundraiser help support the Pilot Club’s many projects including a nursing scholarship at Chipola College, support of the Jackson County Backpack for Kids food program, JCARC, Meals on Wheels, the Autism Resource Center and CACL School.

Calendar prices are $3.50 each and each listing is 50 cents. The listings are published in the Jackson County Floridan and the Jackson County Times, and are broadcast on WJAQ/WTOT and WTYS.

To place an order for a calendar, or have a birthday, anniversary, or memorial date listed on the calendar, contact any Pilot Club member or call Denise Raits at 850-482-6722 or Gail Hill at 850-557-0501.

For more information about the Pilot Club service organization, call the above numbers. New members welcome.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greenwood Supermarket reopens

Greenwood Supermarket reopens

The Greenwood Supermarket and deli on Bryan Street (SR 71) opened in its new location ⁠— right next door to its old ⁠— on Monday, with well-wi…

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 6-9:

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 3-5:

Free fish-release gear available

Free fish-release gear available

All adults that enjoy deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico have an opportunity to snag a $100 device free of charge that helps the well-mean…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert