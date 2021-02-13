Pilot Club of Marianna chooses Ambassador of the Year

The Pilot Club of Marianna is proud to announce the selection of Rochelle Wagner as Ambassador for the 2020/2021 year.

Wagner recently celebrated her third anniversary as a member of the Pilot Club. She has been an enthusiastic and busy member, helping to promote our yearly fundraisers including the Pilot Club Community Birthday Calendar sales and our annual Spaghetti Dinner (not held in 2020 due to COVID restrictions). She serves as the one-year director on the Pilot Board.

Wagner has two daughters, one granddaughter, and three great-grandsons, and has lived in Marianna since 1959. In her younger days, she was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years where she had many exciting adventures and met and married her future husband.

Here she is shown with her certificate and a gift box on the occasion of her selection as Ambassador.

The Pilot Club is pleased to count Rochelle Wagner as a member and has made a donation to the Pilot International Club Safe Harbor Fund in her honor.