Pilot Club of Marianna welcomes new members
Pilot Club of Marianna welcomes new members

Pilot Club welcomes new members

The Pilot Club of Marianna recently welcomed two new members. From left, are: Claudia Smith (sponsor of Ronda Booth), new member Booth, new member Melissa Krebeck, and Rochelle Wagner (sponsor of Krebeck).

The Pilot Club of Marianna is happy to announce the installation of two new members: Ronda Booth and Melissa Krebeck.

Booth, a longtime resident of Marianna, is the owner of Help Me Ronda Catering and Wedding Planning.

Krebeck, who is the parrish administrator at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, is responsible for secretarial duties and coordinates the St. Luke’s food pantry. She is also the food pantry administrator for the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna.

Pilot Club members proudly welcomed Booth and Krebeck during the group’s recent program meeting.

If you would like more information or are interested in becoming a member of this civic organization, call Denise Raits at 850 482-6722 or Pat Furr at 850 209-8071.

