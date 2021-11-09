Pilot perishes when small plane goes down near Malone

The pilot and sole occupant of a small aircraft died when the two-seater went down near Malone just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near State Road 71 North.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity, gender or other information regarding the pilot, citing the need for further family notifications.

The agency also declined to further identify the type of aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into the crash and its cause, with JCSO assisting in the matter.