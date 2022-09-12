Pipe organ to sound again at First Presbyterian Church of Marianna

The renovation of the historic pipe organ at the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna is now complete.

There will be a re-dedication service for the instrument at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The church is at 2898 Jefferson Street.

It is a day long anticipated by the congregation. The five-rank organ is steeped in history, making memories for three and four generations of many local families through the years.

It was purchased in 1935 — the century mark of First Presbyterian’s founding — through a donation from an elder member of the congregation, Robert D. Daffin.

According to “The History of the First Presbyterian Church” at Marianna, written by Judy D. Brooten and Rachel M. Christopher, Daffin would hear it played only once: He was sick the day it made its debut and couldn’t attend the service, the volume states. A member of the congregation with electrical know-how ran a wire to bring the sound to him, to the dwelling of a relative next door to the church. A few days later, the organ would be played at his funeral.

The maker, Austin Organ Company, designed the instrument specifically for the church it would occupy. It has 353 speaking pipes and another set of façade pipes strictly for the visual enjoyment of the congregation.

When it became clear that the organ, a complicated and sensitive instrument, needed renovation, the church learned that it would cost more to fix the old than to replace it with something new.

There was some discussion of that fact but, in the end, the church family decided it could not let go of an instrument that had been voiced by such dedicated players over the years. Annie Estes, Mary McLeod, Lucile Golson Hook, Jeff McGehee, William Wiggins, Aggie Holley, Sue Hester, Frances Stone, Lou Wilkinson, Lori Herbst, and Stanley Littleton are among the players over its nearly 90 years. And these days, it’s Dr. Christine Yoshikawa.

She will be at the keyboards — two for the hands and one for the feet — this Sunday.