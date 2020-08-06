Plans set for center that helps mistreated kids

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center recently announced in a press release the award of nearly $400,000 in USDA grant funds to help build a new Jackson County GCCAC facility to serve local victims of child abuse and neglect.

A funding campaign will be launched soon to help chisel some of the remaining cost away. That’s about $600,000,with USDA providing a loan to cover what can’t be gathered in donations.

The old two-story red brick building that now occupies its future home will be demolished to make way for the one-story structure. The advocacy team had planned to renovate and continue to use the older structure before Hurricane Michael dealt its damage.

The new building will occupy a larger footprint, going back further on the lot, giving as much space as the old structure but on a single level and allowing for more family and individual privacy than is possible under the configuration of the older building.

Advocacy Center system Executive Director Lori Allen said the new space will allow her team to “specialize in a trauma-sensitive response” mode, with trauma therapy rooms, a large medical area and room to see multiple families at once, yet ensure them all some privacy.

The target completion date is September of 2021.

The center helps in situations that have involved “any child maltreatment,” Allen said.

More details on the fundraising plans will be shared later, but one of strategies is to, in gratitude, name certain rooms and dedicate plaques for sponsoring individuals or for someone the giver wishes to honor.