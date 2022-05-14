 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PlayBig group caught up in 'Charlotte’s Web'

  • 0
PlayBig group sees Charlotte’s Web

PlayBig learning coaches Bryce Etheridge, center, in overalls, and Caroline King, to his right in a black shirt, had roles in Charlotte’s Web. Their students attended the show as a group to see them perform, and joined the two and one other star of the show for this photo on stage.

 PLAYBIG LEARNING CENTER, PROVIDED

Chipola Theatre’s production of “Charlotte’s Web” had special appeal for one group of young people this year: Two of their learning coaches were among the stars of the play.

Having read the play in the run-up to their coaches’ big moments on stage, students from PlayBig Learning Center loaded up on a bus, courtesy of the Jackson County School Board, and headed out to watch the play at Chipola College.

Their learning coach Caroline King played Charlotte. Their learning coach Bryce Etheridge played the character Homer, the owner of the farm where all the action takes place.

BigPlay representatives said the youngsters were excited about the opportunity and that the experience didn’t disappoint.

“From onboarding to off, they loved every bit of it,” said a representative in a press release.

“What is likely a typical experience for most students was a highly anticipated (and a little nerve-racking) ride. Students at PlayBig Learning Center have unique abilities associated with autism spectrum disorder and related neurodevelopmental disorders,” the release continued. “Their uniqueness often precludes them from typical childhood experiences like riding a school bus and viewing an art performance. And the music, lights, movement, action and creativity of the show did not disappoint. We’ve never seen our student body so mesmerized. They were a little star-struck because two of our learning coaches, Caroline King (Charlotte) and Bryce Etheridge (Homer) were on stage, front and center.”

People are also reading…

PlayBig started in Tallahassee in 2012 and opened a second location in Marianna in 2018. In the release, a company representative said it specializes in treating and educating children and teens with neurodevelopmental disorders and that the team includes physical, occupational, speech/language and behavioral health therapists and educators and that “the PlayBig Method uses a neuro-physiological approach to grow the brain through play, movement, sensation, emotion and affect.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 6-9:

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 3-5:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert