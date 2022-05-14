PlayBig group caught up in 'Charlotte’s Web'

Chipola Theatre’s production of “Charlotte’s Web” had special appeal for one group of young people this year: Two of their learning coaches were among the stars of the play.

Having read the play in the run-up to their coaches’ big moments on stage, students from PlayBig Learning Center loaded up on a bus, courtesy of the Jackson County School Board, and headed out to watch the play at Chipola College.

Their learning coach Caroline King played Charlotte. Their learning coach Bryce Etheridge played the character Homer, the owner of the farm where all the action takes place.

BigPlay representatives said the youngsters were excited about the opportunity and that the experience didn’t disappoint.

“From onboarding to off, they loved every bit of it,” said a representative in a press release.

“What is likely a typical experience for most students was a highly anticipated (and a little nerve-racking) ride. Students at PlayBig Learning Center have unique abilities associated with autism spectrum disorder and related neurodevelopmental disorders,” the release continued. “Their uniqueness often precludes them from typical childhood experiences like riding a school bus and viewing an art performance. And the music, lights, movement, action and creativity of the show did not disappoint. We’ve never seen our student body so mesmerized. They were a little star-struck because two of our learning coaches, Caroline King (Charlotte) and Bryce Etheridge (Homer) were on stage, front and center.”

PlayBig started in Tallahassee in 2012 and opened a second location in Marianna in 2018. In the release, a company representative said it specializes in treating and educating children and teens with neurodevelopmental disorders and that the team includes physical, occupational, speech/language and behavioral health therapists and educators and that “the PlayBig Method uses a neuro-physiological approach to grow the brain through play, movement, sensation, emotion and affect.”