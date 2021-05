Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Grand Ridge recently hosted a memory service for Zachariah Smith.

Smith, a local teenager who died in a traffic crash around this time last year, was buried in the church cemetery.

His parents, the Rev. John and La’Tanya Smith, were joined by friends and relatives of all ages that afternoon.

Those gathered shared in a balloon release, prayers, hymns, stories about the Smiths’ son, and a meal following the service in celebration of his life.