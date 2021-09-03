Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 1-3:
David Patterson, 37, 151 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale, hold for St. Lucie County.
Charlie Leslie, 30, 3841 Highway 69, Greenwood, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear, non-payment of child support—two counts.
Thomas Bell, 18, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, corruption by threat against public official, resisting without violence, disorderly conduct, petit theft.
James Sims, 40, 4906 Pondview Loop, Marianna, violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Devuyst, 39, 4475 Butler Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (battery—domestic violence).
Rhonda Warner, 46, 4655 U.S. 90, Marianna, retail theft.
Matthew Summers, 43, 19824 NE Jim Durham Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation, hold for Gulf County.
Andrew Driggers, 19, 580 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, burglary of a vehicle, petit theft.
Mary Johnson, 44, 4196 Yost St., Marianna, battery—domestic violence.