 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 1-3:

David Patterson, 37, 151 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale, hold for St. Lucie County.

Charlie Leslie, 30, 3841 Highway 69, Greenwood, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear, non-payment of child support—two counts.

Thomas Bell, 18, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, corruption by threat against public official, resisting without violence, disorderly conduct, petit theft.

James Sims, 40, 4906 Pondview Loop, Marianna, violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Devuyst, 39, 4475 Butler Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (battery—domestic violence).

Rhonda Warner, 46, 4655 U.S. 90, Marianna, retail theft.

Matthew Summers, 43, 19824 NE Jim Durham Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation, hold for Gulf County.

Andrew Driggers, 19, 580 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, burglary of a vehicle, petit theft.

Mary Johnson, 44, 4196 Yost St., Marianna, battery—domestic violence.

Charles Nowell, 37, 4305 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (worthless checks—four counts)

Glenn Williams Jr., 40, 5980 Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Clarence Bryant, 34, 1352 Fairview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 251

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 25-27:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 28-31:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert