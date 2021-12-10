 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search for escaped Sunland resident
0 Comments

Police search for escaped Sunland resident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marianna High School and the Marianna K-8 school were placed on a soft lockdown for a time Friday as police searched for a man, described as potentially dangerous, who escaped Sunland, where he was housed by court order in relation to allegations of murder and aggravated battery in Broward County, officials advised in a press release.

Classes continued and outside movement of students was limited at the schools.

The Marianna Police Department had issued the following press release Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.:

“On 12/10/2021 at approximately 7:30am the Marianna Police Department responded to Sunland in reference to an escaped resident. Upon arrival officers learned that Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped from custody sometime in the morning hours of this date. Ortiz-Rivera was court ordered to be housed at Sunland. At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel. Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male, with a beard, 5’09” and weighs 222 pounds. The clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see someone that matches the description of Ortiz-Rivera, please contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency. Please do not approach Ortiz-Rivera as he could potentially be dangerous.”

In an update issued a few hours later, officials said an exhaustive search of Sunland had not resulted in his capture and that searches of surrounding areas continued.

Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera

Ortiz-Rivera

 MPD, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hirt contemplates life after fire
Local

Hirt contemplates life after fire

  • Updated

The home of community icon Homer Hirt was destroyed by fire Tuesday night, taking with it a lifetime of treasures amassed by the soon-to-be 92…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 4-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec.1-3:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert