Police search for escaped Sunland resident

Marianna High School and the Marianna K-8 school were placed on a soft lockdown for a time Friday as police searched for a man, described as potentially dangerous, who escaped Sunland, where he was housed by court order in relation to allegations of murder and aggravated battery in Broward County, officials advised in a press release.

Classes continued and outside movement of students was limited at the schools.

The Marianna Police Department had issued the following press release Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.:

“On 12/10/2021 at approximately 7:30am the Marianna Police Department responded to Sunland in reference to an escaped resident. Upon arrival officers learned that Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped from custody sometime in the morning hours of this date. Ortiz-Rivera was court ordered to be housed at Sunland. At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel. Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male, with a beard, 5’09” and weighs 222 pounds. The clothing description is unknown at this time.