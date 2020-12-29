 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman drives into Florida river, drowns
0 comments

Police: Woman drives into Florida river, drowns

  • 0

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A woman is dead after driving into a Florida river on Sunday in what police are describing as an accident.

Chattahoochee police said a car was found front end down near an Apalachicola River dock. A responding officer saw the car go down in the river and waded out to see if anyone was inside.

The officer could not see or feel a driver. Divers later found an elderly woman inside.

Once divers were called in, police said an elderly woman was found inside the car. An autopsy showed the woman drowned and police believe the death was an accident.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Basford is Cattleman of the Year
Local

Basford is Cattleman of the Year

  • Updated

Jeff Snell, Past President of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, made the presentation of the Cattlemen of the Year Award on behalf o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert