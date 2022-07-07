Political forums, Zoom session set in Jackson County

Two forums and a Zoom session focused on politics are coming up in Jackson County as the election season progresses.

The Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP will host a forum with local school board candidates at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. James Church in Marianna. If you would like to ask questions of the candidates please send your question to Linda Long at shorthouston@gmail.com.

And the local NAACP’s Community Coordination Committee will also host a Zoom meeting called “Jackson County Votes: All You Need to Know About 2022 Midterm Elections.” The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The Zoom meeting ID is: 816 7350 8415. Passcode is 850711.

Presenters will be Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway, Chipola College Black Student Union President Christopher Brockington, and Lashaina Harvey of Marianna High School Prayer will be presented by First United Methodist Church Pastor the Rev. Nathan Atwood.

For more information, call 850-557-0660 or 850-303-1551.

And the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will present a Public Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. July 19 at Chipola College. The event will take place in Chipola College Center for the Arts, located at 4409 Prough Drive, Marianna.

A candidate meet-and-greet will take place at 5 p.m. in the lobby. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. in the theater and end at approximately 8 p.m.

Candidates will speak by political race, starting with federal, then state and finally local races. Candidates will speak in alphabetical order, by last name. Representatives will be allowed to speak in place of candidates and will speak in order of candidate’s last name.

Each candidate will be allowed three minutes to speak.

Candidates are as follows:

United States Representative District 2: Neal Dunn (R), and Al Lawson (D).

State Senator District 2: Regina Piazza (R), Jay Trumbull (R), and Carolynn Zonia (D).

State Representative District 5: Shane Abbott (R), Vance D. Coley (R), and Clint Pate (R).

County Commissioner District 2: Edward Crutchfield (R) and Peter “Sonny” Fortunato (R).

County Commissioner District 4: Donnie Branch (R) and Eric Hill (R).

School Board Member District 1: Samantha Angerbrandt (NPA), Chephus D. Granberry (NPA), and George Steven Welch (NPA).

School Board Member District 4: Chris Johnson (NPA) – Unopposed.

School Board Member District 5: David Galloway (NPA), and Michael “M.J.” Jackson (NPA).

This event is open to the public and is being held to provide citizens the opportunity to be educated about the issues and candidates in a nonpartisan and open format.

For questions or further information, contact Tiffany Garling with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or tiffany@jacksoncounty.com. Updates will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

The upcoming primary is Tuesday, Aug. 23 and general election is Tuesday, Nov. 1.