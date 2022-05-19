Pound Cake Bake-Off is May 28

The Marianna City Farmers’ Market now has a “Friends of the Market” group helping the Market in various ways, including fundraising and event planning.

Their first effort is the “Pound Cake Bake Off” set for May 28. Deadline for contest entry and payment of the $20 entry fee is May 26.

The bakers will deliver their cakes to the Farmers Market at Madison Street Park on the morning of May 28 to be judged by a panel of three.

Cash prizes of $300, $100 and $75 will be awarded respectively to bakers placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. The Salt Block restaurant is also providing gift certificates in various amounts to the winners.

After the winners are announced, the cakes will be sliced and served with sweet tea.

To enter, fill out and return an entry form, which can be found on the Friends of the Market Marianna City Farmers Market Facebook page. The fee is also due by May 26. It requires entries to “name” their cake recipe, provide the name of the baker, the address of the baker, a phone number and an email address. Entering parties should also email the Friends for rules, at friendsofthemarket32446@gmail.com.

If you have questions, or need additional information, call 850-209-7679. Entry can be arranged by calling that number if you do not have an email account.