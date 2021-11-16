Powel tree farm opens Nov. 26

They were mistaken.

“It was just amazing,” she said. “It was a normal year for us. It was just amazing, the sense of community that we saw, and we were all so happy to see each other. It was something we’ll never forget.”

The farm doesn’t go idle after the selling season, not by a long shot. Normally, they would have spent most of 2019 replanting to keep their fields sustainable over the long term. But they were too busy righting the baby trees and juveniles that were still maturing to sellable size and left leaning from the storm of 2018. By the time all that work was done it was too warm to start the replanting.

So in 2020, the Powell family doubled-up on the replanting process and Mrs. Powell said that helps ensure that the farm will continue to flourish long past this Christmas season. And the Powell’s saw one of their busiest selling season yet that year.

“I think that with COVID-19 keeping us all so separated for a long time, people were really looking to have a safe family get-together in an outside setting and this was that opportunity for many. It was so busy that we had to close a week earlier than we’d planned.”