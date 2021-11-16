Powell tree farm opens Nov. 26

Mark and Kay Powell open up their Powell Tree Farm for the season on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
Located at 7509 Old Spanish Trail between Sneads and Grand Ridge, the farm has been in operation since 1981 and has been a traditional destination for many local families for years. That Friday opening date is the only non-weekend business day this year.
This year, the farm has Murray Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, and Virginia Pines that are grown on site, and is also bringing in some Fraser Firs from North Carolina because of the popularity of that variety with some customers and because it doesn’t grow well in this climate.
The farm is expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 26-28; Dec. 4-5; Dec. 11-12; and Dec. 18-19.
Call 850-593-0350 for more information.
Kay Powell expects the 2021 season to be a good one. In saying that, she recalled how traditional buyers helped save the 2018 season just weeks after Hurricane Michael came through a destroyed a barn and the gift shop they’d operated for years during the Christmas season.
Somehow, though, most of their trees survived even though many were left leaning from the battering they took.
The Powells didn’t know what to expect as they prepared to open that year, figuring it might be a down season because so many of their regular customers would likely be too caught up in dealing with the storm’s aftermath to make their traditional journey for a tree.
They were mistaken.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “It was a normal year for us. It was just amazing, the sense of community that we saw, and we were all so happy to see each other. It was something we’ll never forget.”
The farm doesn’t go idle after the selling season, not by a long shot. Normally, they would have spent most of 2019 replanting to keep their fields sustainable over the long term. But they were too busy righting the baby trees and juveniles that were still maturing to sellable size and left leaning from the storm of 2018. By the time all that work was done it was too warm to start the replanting.
So in 2020, the Powell family doubled-up on the replanting process and Mrs. Powell said that helps ensure that the farm will continue to flourish long past this Christmas season. And the Powell’s saw one of their busiest selling season yet that year.
“I think that with COVID-19 keeping us all so separated for a long time, people were really looking to have a safe family get-together in an outside setting and this was that opportunity for many. It was so busy that we had to close a week earlier than we’d planned.”
As for 2021, customers needn’t worry about any shortage, Mrs. Powell said. “We’ve got plenty of trees in the field right now,” she said.