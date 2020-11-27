Power pole teams at work

The power poles in Marianna are undergoing their regularly scheduled inspection and maintenance by Osmose Utility Services.

The inspections take place on a four-to-six-year cycle to ensure that they’re safe and undamaged by things like mold, pests and other factors that could undermine them.

Crew members Khalil Ross, Garett Hancock and Abner Williams were out with shovels and other inspection implements on some chilly recent mornings to get that job underway.

The team members say they know what’s at stake in their work.

“We’re making sure everybody’s power and communications stay connected and operating properly,” Ross said. “We don’t want deterioration or other things going on with the poles that could disrupt those things.

"They’re important, and the poles have to be strong and in good shape to carry them."