Power pumpkin

In his garden off Old U.S. Road in Malone, Johnnie Gilbert grew about eight big pumpkins this year, all of them about the size of the 72.5-pounder he brought by the Floridan offices on Monday.

This was the first season the 77-year-old lifetime gardener has tried growing pumpkins as an adult. He grew up on his family’s farm, with parents Eldiest and English Gilbert teaching him how to grow things, including pumpkins. He now lives and gardens at his place across the road.

Gilbert also has okra, tomatoes, watermelons, potatoes and sweet corn in his 2020 harvest year, and raises cows.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.