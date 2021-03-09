Prayer service is Sunday for farmers, their tractors

Salem Wesleyan Church, located between Grand Ridge and Sneads, is asking farmers to bring their tractors and/or other equipment to the church on Sunday, March 14, for a prayer ceremony at 10 a.m.

Pastor Toby Allen and members of his congregation are also cooking smoked chicken and sides for the farmers that day, the free meal provided as a way to honor them for their service.

Allen said about 45 households will be putting that meal together. The chicken quarters will be prepared on a smoker behind the church and the sides will be brought prepared from home.

Allen grew up on a small family farm in Kentucky and later on, as a student in the Kentucky Mountain Bible College, he drove tractors in grounds maintenance duties.

If possible, Allen said there might be a small tractor convoy around the parking lot at the event but that otherwise they’ll simply be lined on the lot for the prayer service.

The church is located at 2764 Salem Church Road, Sneads.

Those attending can get there by taking U.S. 90 to El Bethel Road. The turn directing drivers to Salem Wesleyan Church is about two miles north of there.