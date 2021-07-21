 Skip to main content
Prayer services set at Sneads, Grand Ridge schools
Prayer services set at Sneads, Grand Ridge schools

The East Jackson County Ministerial Association has set the date for its tradition of praying at three east Jackson County schools as the new school year commences, with the public invited to participate in the brief event. This year, it will take place on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The first will take place at Sneads High School, led by Rev. Mike von Keyserting, at 9 a.m.; the second will take place at Sneads Elementary School at 3 p.m., led by Rev. Tim Hamblen; and the third will take place at Grand Ridge Middle School at 6 p.m., led by Rev. Toby Allen.

Area churches are also asked to have a special time of prayer at their sanctuaries that day for the safety and success of students, staff and faculty.

