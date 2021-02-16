Premier Bulls Tour finals coming to town

The Jackson County Tourist Development Council voted Tuesday to recommend that the Jackson County Commission award an $18,800 grant to help Premier Bulls Tour market and bring its delayed 2020 finals event here.
A portion of the money will go toward the lease of special bleachers that will give the crowd a better view of the action than would be possible without them.
Adult tickets for the May 14-15 event, to be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on US Highway 90 in Marianna, go for $20. Youth ticket prices were not immediately available.
In addition to the main event, stand-alone bull riding, it will also feature a free-style bullfight event, in which a competitor faces down a bull for 40 seconds in the arena to test his agility and how close he can stay and yet still avoid the bull. In it, the bullfighter avoids the bull by dodging, jumping and the use of a barrel. No harm is done to the bull: Points are scored for the competitor’s skill in those avoidance maneuvers.
One of the featured bull riders will be Justin Goodman, of Chipley. He is currently the No. 1 rider on the tour and will be competing to seal his championship title.
All bull riders, bucking bulls, bull fighters, and event judges had to qualify throughout the 2020 season to earn a spot in the event.
Riders from Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida have competed throughout thirty events in the Southeastern United States to get to the final. Over 100 competed in the season, but only 30 advanced to the PBT Finals.
The bull riders aren’t the only ones competing. Over 10 stock contractors from Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida have brought their most premier bucking bulls to PBT events throughout the season and only the top 40 bulls out of 120 from the 2020 season will be brought to the 2020 PBT Finals.
The three PBT finals judges are selected by the riders to participate.
The three bull fighters who protect the riders at the PBT finals are also voted onto the job by the bull riders.
The riders competed in various tour events throughout the year, earning points, cash bonuses and buckles along the way to the final, where a $17,500 total purse is at stake.
All points accumulated by the riders from this event will be added to the PBT’s 2020 regular season standings. The bull rider with most points throughout whole year after the final event will be crowned the 2020 PBT year end Champion with a gold buckle and a big chunk of prize money. It is expected to fill many hotel rooms for its two-night run of competition and an award banquet night. Organizers expect a demand of about 285 rooms. It will feature top bull riders from this part of the country, and more.
One of the founders of the outfit, Steve Campbell, was at the TDC meeting to advocate for the funding.
Another selling point: Associated livestreaming will give Jackson County millions of views, and provides an opportunity to showcase local attractions, Campbell said.
His group also agreed to pass out local-attraction brochures at the gate if the county desires that, and Campbell said his group hopes to make this an annual, long-term spot on Premier’s tour.
The company was formed in January of 2017 by Campbell and eight others.
Among the other partners are Chance Smart, Tony Smart and Levon Kimmons. They and Campbell have more than 30 years of bull-riding experience with several appearances in national finals and more than 60 championship titles at various levels.
Other founders include Richie Jones, Richard Fincher, Justin Freeman, and Mitchell Rolin.
The TDC on Tuesday also recommended the award of a grant to the Florida Bass Nation to help it once again bring its junior angler spring qualifying event to Lake Seminole in Sneads this March 6-7. The organization had Sneads on its schedule for years, but had to move it briefly after Hurricane Michael did so much damage. The organization is recommended for a $5,200 award.