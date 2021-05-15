 Skip to main content
Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting held
Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting held

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Premier’s first event in Jackson County.

The ceremony was held in the Jackson County Agriculture Center Arena located at 3631 U.S. 90, Marianna.

The company brought in a blue mobile arena and leased big bleachers for the event, which began May 14 and concludes tonight.

Those temporary elements were being installed just before the ceremony began and the work cranked up again just after the ribbon-cutting concluded.

The comapany’s delayed 2020 Premier Bulls Tour Finals was to feature stand-alone bull riding, but a free-style bull fight event was also planned.

More information about the tour can be found at www.premierbull.com.

